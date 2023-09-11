“Increase Funding for Primary Education”

Youth Alliance for Rural Development in Liberia has called upon the Liberian Government and its partners to prioritize the allocation of additional funds through the national budget towards primary education adding that paying special attention to girls’ education is key to nation growth.

The youth advocacy body stated that such call will also include the recruitment and training of female teachers, providing safe learning environments and implementing programs that addresses gender-based violence and early marriages.

“On this International Literacy Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to providing quality education for all children in Liberia, with a particular focus on girls,” YARD-Liberia re-echoed.

At the same time, the group used the occasion to celebrate nearly 4 billion literate people in the world and wish that this number Increases in next year’s observance adding that together, we can break down barriers, promote gender equality, and create a more inclusive and prosperous society.

Dennis Kromah, Project Director of YARD-Liberia indicated that with underlying benefits and side improvements in girls’ education, he urged government to see that investing in girls’ education will yield numerous benefits for the society.

According to YARD-Liberia Project Director, educated girls are more likely to break the cycle of poverty, make informed decisions about their health, and become agents of positive change in their communities.

“By empowering girls through education, we are investing in a brighter future for Liberia,” he emphasized.