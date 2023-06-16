In US$100m Cocaine Case:

By: R. Joyclyn

MONROVIA-Criminal Court “C” Judge Blamo Dixson has given reasons why the four accused in the much-publicized US$100 million cocaine case were set free by the court.

Judge Dixson clarified that the four accused persons who were later released upon the order of Criminal Court “C” were exonerated because the indictment prepared by government attorneys did not accurately reflect the offenses committed.

In other words, this may suggest that the offenses for which the four men were accused by the prosecution team against the defendants did not correspond with the act that was created thus, leading to the jury’s decision to acquit the accused.

Since the court’s decision in the US$100 million cocaine case, the Liberian Government and judiciary have come under heavy fire for allowing the defendants to get away with their crimes.

The judiciary, on the other hand, has fought to clear its name while the government has accused the court and judiciary of losing such a significant case. Three senior government officials have just been held in contempt of court for speaking against the court’s verdict.

When the defendants appeared before the court on June 13, 2023, Judge Blamo Dixson ruled that all four of the claims against them were untrue.

A significant crack was created within the Liberian Government due to the court’s verdict when Criminal Court “C” highlighted the testimony of the publisher of the New Dawn Newspaper and that of James Hinneh, President of the Customs Brokers Association of Liberia.

Both men told the court and the jurors during their testimonies that TRH containers are not permitted to travel through the usual channel at the Freeport of Monrovia, according to Judge Blamo Dixon.

In light of the testimonies of the witnesses, the judge stated that the Custom Brokers’ President also disclosed that the GTMS tracking system frequently notified the government that a specific container on its way required inspection at the Freeport of Monrovia.

In order to obtain a good verdict, the prosecution, he continued, had not done herself justice in handling the case.