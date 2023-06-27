In Gd. Cape Mount County:

By George J. Borteh

MONROVIA-There seems to be no room for mercy for would-be or rapists in the Liberian society as Judge Ousman F. Feika of the 5th Judicial Circuit Court in Robertsport, Grand Cape Mount County has sentenced John Sambulah to life imprisonment for rape.

Ending the May Term of Court 2023, Residence Judge Feika’s final judgment came days after the trial jurors tended a guilty verdict against 37-year-old, John Sambulah.

Sambulah is currently been prisoned at the Robertsport Central Prison serving his left sentence. Residence Judge Feika who presided over the case which produced 12 impaneled juror said in open court that no mercy for would-be rapists and his decision is based on the law that goes against rape.

Judge Feika who is believed to be one of Liberia’s youngest judges gave his final judgment on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 in the presence of the rapist’s family members and the 12-year-old victim.

Sambulah, an uncle to the 12-year-old victim sexually abused the child at his home in Uptown Community, Robertsport City in 2022. The victim testified that her uncle Sambulah promised to buy a school bag and because of this, the little girl went to his (Sambulah) house for the L$400 for the school bag.

According to the victim, it was at this time that her uncle, Sambulah raped her and later gave her L$400 to buy the bag.

Sambulah was arrested by officers of the Liberia National Police in Robertsport City following information by family members of the victim. He was later investigated, charged, and sent to court for prosecution.

He was charged and tried in open court for the crime of Statutory Rape which is punishable by life imprisonment.

In a related development, during the February Term of Court, Feika sentenced Musa Karambu and Zinnah for 10 years each for rape.

The two individuals who are serving their sentences at the Robertsport Central Prison raped two girls at separate locations in the county in 2022.

According to court documents, Musa Karambu committed rape with an 11-year-old girl in the town of Sinjeh in Garwula District, while Zinnah Nyauah sexually abused a 10-year-old child in Gbomi Town in the Commonwealth District.

Grand Cape Mount County is among five counties in the country that have been marked RED by local and international Human Rights organizations for rape incidents.