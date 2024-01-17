“I’m A Dutiful Person”

By Mark N. Mengonfia

Monrovia -Jan-17-TNR: Madam Mildred Sayon has again been elected unopposed by members of the 55th Legislature to serve as head of the clerical department of that august body for the next six years.

Sayon who started working at the House of Representatives as Junior Stenographer from 1997 to 2006 has also served as Deputy Chief Clerk from 2006 to 2010 in the 52nd Legislature.

“I believe in myself, I don’t go for anything I know I will not get,” she said at a press conference after the election and subsequent induction into office as Clerk for the 3rd time.

According to the Chief Clerk Sayon, everyone believes that when one assumes a high position of power, the person needs some other spiritual backing (Traditional power).

She was quick to dismiss the thought saying her source of power has always been God and the commitments attached to what she does.

Recounting the years of experience, Sayon said she has been very dutiful to her bosses whenever she is called upon at any time to perform her task and she has always played her part.

Meanwhile, the reelected Clerk of the House of Representatives has promised to serve the 55th Legislature with renewed vigor.

Aside from the reelection of Chief Clerk Mildred N. Sayon for the 3rd term, the Sergeant-at-Arms of the House of Representatives, Martin Johnson was also for the 5th term elected to serve, C. Cormicks Chea was elected replacing G. Sayfurh Geplay who died in October of 2023.

The elections of the Chief Clerk, Deputy Chief and Sergeant-at-Arms complete the leadership of that body.

Their elections are in keeping with Article 49 of the 1986 Constitution of Liberia which states that, “The House of Representatives shall elect once every six years a Speaker who shall be the presiding officer of that body, a Deputy Speaker, and such other officers shall ensure the proper functioning of the House.”

Madam Sayon, 51 and General Johnson, 59 were reelected on Tuesday during the 2nd Day Sitting of the 1st Quarter of the House of Representatives of the 55th Legislative of the Republic of Liberia.

Background of Chief Clerk of Liberia:

Mildred hailed from Harper City, Maryland County. She earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Business Administration (BBA) and Master Degree in Public Administration (MPA) respectively from the University of Liberia.

Following the death of Chief Clerk Atty. James Kaba in 2010, Mildred Sayon was elected Chief Clerk to end the term of her predecessor.