Illicit LEC Connector Electrocuted

Monrovia-Jan-17-TNR: A high-voltage current from a LEC light pole in the Chicken Soup Factory community on Sunday afternoon claimed the life of a man believed to be an illegal electrician.

A man, identified as Fabulous, in his early 30s, was fatally electrocuted while illicitly connecting community dwellers to the Liberia Electricity Corporation’s power source.

Officials from the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) upon visiting the scene confirmed that Mr. Fabulous was not an employee of their entity.

One of the witnesses, Mr. Ruben Giawi told reporters that the deceased climbed on the LEC pool trying to solved, “Low Power,” issue faced by his neighborhood.

The deceased, a resident of the Stephen Tolbert Community in Montserrado County Electoral District #12, was said to be notorious for his unauthorized power connections throughout the community and its surroundings.

The issue of power theft remains a significant impediment to the progress of the Liberia Electricity Corporation.

Despite the numerous lives being lost due to this illegal activity, citizens continue to engage in it, posing a continuous challenge.

Meanwhile, the lifeless body of the victim was removed from the LEC Pole and turned over to his parents by authorities of the Liberia Electricity Corporation and the Liberia National Police moment after the incident.