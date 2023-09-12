IDAD Signs MOU With Forty CSOs, CBO’s in Nimba

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) which allows twenty (20) Community Based Organizations and twenty (20) Civil Society Organizations to form part of the Institute for Democratic Action and Development (IDAD) USAID-CSA Regional Legal Clinics/ Assistance Centers in Nimba County has been signed.

The MOU signed on Friday, September 8, 2023, will provide the opportunity for those civil society and community Based Organizations to have unlimited access to the Legal Assistance center and receive significant and valuable legal capacities strengthening support from IDAD on policy reform, implementation and service delivery relative to the educational sector of Liberia.

The CSOs/CBOs Legal Assistance Centers will immensely contribute toward the empowerment of CSOs and CBOs to make policy analysis aimed at reformation and implementation of existing Laws and policies in the country.

The signing ceremony brought together Heads of Civil Society and Community Based Organizations and Partners at the Youth Center in Ganta, Nimba County.

The Advocacy for the establishment of Regional CSOs/CBOs Legal Clinics/Assistance Centers project is funded by USAID and implemented by IDAD in Montserrado and Nimba Counties.

According to IDAD Executive Director Mr. JOSEPH Cheayan, the MOU was signed by IDAD with forty (40) CSOs and CBOs in Nimba County.

The Institute for Democratic Action & Development (IDAD) is an independent, not-for-profit and registered policy research and advocacy organization that promotes Natural Resource Governance and democracy in Liberia. It strengthens voices of citizens through community’s dialogues, evidence based research and advocacy. IDAD strives to link communities to the overall governance framework in order to engender a culture of local participation in policy development and implementation.

DAD further contributes to the “establishment of a just and free society” that is democratic and prosperous. Promotes the consolidation of democratic governance within and beyond the boundaries of Liberia and is one of the leading center of excellence that is delivering cutting edge services relevant to the empowerment of citizens and enhancement of their ability to sustain political accountability, democracy, governance and equitable development.

IDAD works through first-class scientific evidence based research and analysis, policy dialogue and advocacy, and capacity building that expands the scientific knowledge base, enhance change management skills, and foster innovative partnerships that enables state and non-state actors to successfully pursue economic, political and social development in African countries.