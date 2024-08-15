IB Liberia Assures Customers

Liberia-International Bank (Liberia) Ltd(IBLL), one of Liberia’s leading financial institutions has described as false recent publications in some media outlets that it is insolvent.

The bank wishes to assure the public and its numerous customers that it maintains a stable and robust financial position with its viability firmly intact.

To further authenticate its strong financial health, the Bank references its yearly audited financial hosted on its website ( https://ibliberia.com/resources/ ) for public use.

As always, the well-being of our valued customers is our utmost priority. IBLL remains committed to being your most reliable and trusted banking partner.