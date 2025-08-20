IAA Pushes Capacity Building

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Growing demands for accountability and prudent use of public resources, the Internal Audit Agency (IAA) has embarked on a major capacity-building initiative to strengthen internal audit practices across Liberia’s public institutions.

The four-day training, which runs from August 18–22, 2025, seeks to enhance the effectiveness of auditors deployed in 91 government entities by equipping them with modern tools to improve governance, risk management, and compliance.

IAA Director General David A. Kemah said the Agency considers training as a cornerstone of professional auditing, noting that it enables auditors to keep pace with evolving global standards.

“In some professions, you are required to complete a certain number of hours of training each year,” Kemah explained. “We must do the same in auditing. It positions us to respond to new challenges, to improve ourselves, and to strengthen rules-based auditing.”

The program is structured in two phases: support staff are receiving sessions on professional ethics, audit processes, and documentation from August 18–19, while heads of audit functions will focus on risk assessment, audit planning, and report writing from August 20–22.

Beyond sharpening individual skills, the IAA believes the training will directly benefit Liberia’s governance architecture. Participants are expected to leave the workshop better able to identify waste, safeguard resources, and produce audit reports that meet global standards of accuracy, timeliness, and completeness.

Kemah urged auditors to take the exercise seriously, stressing that those who demonstrate growth will be best placed for future leadership roles within the sector.

“It is your responsibility to improve so that when the time comes, you will be ready to take hold of these positions,” he told participants.

The IAA, established to oversee and direct internal audit functions across government, sees this forum as part of its broader mission to ensure transparency and protect public resources.