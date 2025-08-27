Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By Gbayor Charles Gbayor

Buchanan, Grand Bassa County – The Resident Bishop of the Liberia Annual Conference of The United Methodist Church (LAC/UMC), Bishop Samuel J. Quire Jr., has once again made it emphatically clear that the Church in Liberia is not, and will never be, a promoter of same-sex marriage.

Speaking during the Region One three-day leadership capacity building workshop (August 21–24, 2025) for district officials and young people’s leaders at the N.B. Whitefield United Methodist Church in the St. John River Conference District, Bishop Quire said: “I have said it before and I will say it again: I will not license anyone to hell. I stand firmly on that. Same-sex marriage is not biblical, not Christian, and not in line with the culture and laws of Liberia.”

Bishop Quire dismissed the ongoing rumors as deliberate misinformation being spread by individuals attempting to destabilize the Church and seize its properties illegally. Bishop Quire condemned those who have gone as far as tearing down the emblems and scriptures of The United Methodist Church in some communities, describing the acts as lawless and a direct attack on the identity of the denomination in Liberia.

He reminded those engaged in such actions that Liberia is a country governed by laws and not by individuals. “The laws of Liberia are on our side,” Bishop Quire declared.

“We have taken people who are not United Methodists but are illegally occupying our properties to court. These individuals are depriving faithful United Methodists of their rightful ownership. The truth is, those who spread rumors about me supporting same-sex marriage are only using that as a cover-up for their real fight over the properties of the United Methodist Church.”

Bishop Quire further stressed that at no time has he ever signed, endorsed, or supported any document legalizing same-sex marriage in Liberia. He described such allegations as lies intended to tarnish his reputation and mislead the public.

The Bishop Quire also clarified that the LAC/UMC remains committed to its biblical doctrine and will continue its work of evangelism, education, healthcare, and community service across Liberia. He announced that the Church will continue to celebrate its ministries and activities at the sectional and district levels while the ongoing disputes are resolved.

“The lies will not stand forever. Sooner or later, the stain of these falsehoods will fade away,” Bishop Quire told the gathering, encouraging United Methodists to remain strong in their faith and united in their mission. Meanwhile, the LAC/UMC has assured its members and the Liberian public that it will continue to pursue all matters of dispute through peaceful and legal means.

The Bishop Quire reaffirmed that the Liberia Annual Conference of The United Methodist Church remains firmly rooted in the authority of the Holy Bible and will not compromise its values in the face of misinformation or pressure.