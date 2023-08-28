“I Will Not Give You Fish, But Teach You How to Fishing”

Senatorial hopeful, Momo Cyrus has intensified his county-wide campaign across Lofa County with multiple of endorsements.

Mr. Cyrus is being flanked by the massive turnout of the people of Lofa in support of his election victory in order for him to represent them at the Liberian Senate.

According to them, they see him as the true redeemer of Lofa County.

Speaking during his campaign tour, Momo Cyrus promised citizens of Lofa to create more avenues if elected Senator of the county in order to make them self-independent in the society.

“I will teach you how to fish but I will not always give you fish to eat,” he told his people.

The practical Senatorial Candidate as part of his self-empowerment drive pledged to deposit over ten million Liberian Dollars in the local banks in Zorzor and Salayea Districts for local business people to take loans.

He promised to work in their Interest if elected Senator and will always seek consultations from them to ensure that the needful of Lofians is done.

Mr. Cyrus said he is an independent Candidate and Lofa is his political party because his focus is to develop Lofa, unite Lofians including empowering them. He said these can be done when he is elected as the middle man who can work with everyone and at any time in the common interest of the county.

He reechoed the need for them to make a wise decision by electing him in order to deliver the county from darkness to light, from poor leadership to proactive leadership and adequate representation, massive empowerment opportunities and from disunity among county officials to peace and unity amongst them.