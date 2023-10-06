I Will Build Your Roads



By Mark B. Dumbar

With just four more days to conduct Liberia’s Presidential and Legislative Election, President George M. Weah who is canvassing in the southeastern part of Liberia has promised the citizens of Grand Kru County a paved road when given the second chance to continue his developmental initiatives in the southeast.

President Weah, Standard–bearer of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) is in the southeast convincing voters to reelect him based on what he described as his many developments in the southeast.

According to him, if the people of Grand Kru County do not see roads in their county they have all right to go to his residence to inform him of his promises to the county. If I don’t fulfill this promise I’m making, you all know where I live,” Weah told citizens of Grand Kru County.

The Liberian leader assured the people of Grand Kru County that, “If Liberia could have modern roads in every district, what more of Grand Kru County? I can never forget about Grand Kru County,” he added

During the Liberian leader’s campaign in the southeast, citizens of the southeastern counties assured him that their votes werereserved for him in the October 10 polls to enable him to improve on the work he had begun during his six years of leadership.

President Weah said that the people of Grand Kru County will not be left behind if he is reelected as President of Liberia during the October 10 polls. The Liberian leader told the people of Grand Kru County to be aware of lies members of the opposition are using to win sympathy votes in the county.

President Weah further assured the citizens of Grand Kru County of his determination to improve the standard of life inhis native Grand Kru County. “How can I build roads in the Republic of Liberia and forget about Grand Kru County,” he wondered.

According to him, Grand Kru County is his native home and will not be forgotten by his administration in terms of development after the October 10 elections.