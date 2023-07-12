“I will Be A Humble Vice President”

By: Washington Tumay Watson-onewash9@gmail.com

MONROVIA- The Vice-Presidential Candidate of the opposition Liberian National Union (LINU) Madam Grace Kpaan has disclosed that she will be a humble Vice President upon their victory on October 10 following the Legislative and Presidential Elections.

The female Vice Standard-bearer of LINU noted that she will work in line with the party’s manifestos and share mutual respect with the President who is the driving force behind their vision for transformation.

Speaking recently on state radio, the former Montserrado County Superintendent revealed that the LINU administration will focus on providing the young people of Liberia with sound and quality education, improving food security, health, road connectivity, and accountability.

She said based on her past experience in government and along with the Standard-bearer’s stance against corruption which Liberian people can attest to will lead them to victory in the October Presidential and legislative Elections.

Madam Kpaan said the issue of licit drugs which is destroying the youthful generation will be a major concern under her and Dr. Moniba’s leadership.

According to her, the negotiating ability of Dr. Clarence Moniba, Standard-bearer of the Liberian National Union will attract more investors as the government will engage in tangible developments.

She disclosed that the Moniba-Kpaan administration will have no area for corruption stressing that the public resources will be used for the growth and development of the country.

Madam Kpaan noted that it is not a secret that their team has been in the vanguard of fighting against corruption adding, “We fought corruption in the past and we will fight it again.”

She emphasized that during her administration as Superintendent of Montserrado County, she was battled by some lawmakers who were interested in corruption and not for the overall good of the Liberian people which led to trouble because of her commitment to resisting their unpatriotic quest for her to compromise the interest of the massive.

Madam Kpaan said with such exposure in the fight against corruption, she will ensure that the Legislature is free of such attitudes that will show to the outside world that the government is credible and transparent.

She also refuted the public perception that former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf influenced their decision to participate in the October 10, Presidential and Legislative Elections.