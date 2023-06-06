“I WALKED AWAY FROM MINISTERIAL POSITION BECAUSE OF CORRUPTION”

By: Mark B. Dumbar

MONROVIA-The Standard-bearer of the Liberia People’s Party (LPP), Tiawan Saye Gongloe has disclosed that he walked away from ministerial position because of corruption.

Speaking Monday June 5, 2023 on a local radio station, Gongloe said when he is elected as President of Liberia; corruption will be taken away from his government.

Gongloe noted that his time of becoming President of Liberia is getting better of every day.

According to him, Liberians in the United States have been supportive to the Liberia People’s Party (LPP) for the October 10 Presidential and Legislative Elections.

“I don’t need group of people to follow me,” he added. Gongloe noted, “Just only the silent listeners can take me to the presidency comes October 10 Presidential and Legislative Elections.”

“When I become President of Liberia, I will govern from day one like it is my second term,” he assured. According to him, the only way to transform people’s mind is unless you change them.

“Some people look at me and tell me that the Liberia People Party is going nowhere,” he added.

The Liberia People Party Standard Bearer disclosed that his transparency in leadership has served as testimony to many Liberians.

According to him, the testimony of Liberians is enough for him to win and serve as President of Liberia.

Gongloe disclosed that his visit to the United States is to beg Liberians who are in that country to talk with their families back in Liberia to support the Liberia People’s Party in the October 10 Presidential and Legislative Elections.

“I’m a real leader for Liberia,” he pointer-out. According to him, the dark horse has arrived to redeem Liberia and Liberians from the Weah led-government.