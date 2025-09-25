‘I Told My Daughter To Stay Away From Jallah’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

MONROVIA-The mother of the late Princess Zoe Wesseh has given a chilling details of her daughter’s toxic and turbulent relationship with Bill Jallah.

Jallah has been found guilty of murder and subsequently sentenced to life imprisonment by Criminal Court “B” following a landmark trial in which the convict pleaded guilty to the crime and begged for mercy and forgiveness.

During a pre-sentencing hearing for Jallah on Monday, Madam Welleh Wesseh, late Princess’ mother told the court that she consistently advised her daughter against falling in relationship with the convict.

In a testimony characterized by emotion, Madam Wesseh recalled what she called “the turbulent relationship between her daughter and Jallah.”

She said: “From the beginning, I didn’t trust him,” she told the court. “When my daughter first mentioned him, I warned her to stay away. I told her, ‘I don’t want to see this man around you.’”

She explained that her late daughter had initially introduced Jallah under a false name, calling him “Mr. Williams,” adding that she felt something was wrong from that moment. “His face looked terrible to me. I told her he didn’t seem like someone she should be with,” she stressed.

The grieving mother revealed that her daughter had concealed a violent incident for nearly a year. It was only through a cousin that she learned Princess had been beaten. A photo of the injuries left her heartbroken.

Despite Madam Wesseh’s efforts to protect her daughter, the relationship persisted. She recounted a chilling phone call from Jallah’s wife, who allegedly threatened her: “She told me one day I would be in black. And today, I am.”

The last conversation between mother and daughter occurred on December 21, 2024, one day before Princess was killed. Princess called after an incident at her workplace involving Jallah. “She told me he came to her office and caused confusion. I told her to be careful,” Madam Wesseh said. Later, her daughter asked her to cook her favorite dish, pepper soup. That evening, Madam Wesseh’s repeated calls went unanswered, ringing into the night.

The following day, rumors of a fatal stabbing reached the family. Madam Wesseh was eventually directed to JFK Medical Center, where staff described a young woman brought in with stab wounds. “From their description, I knew it was my daughter,” she cried. “They told me Bill Jallah stabbed my daughter to death. I screamed. I couldn’t believe it.”

Bill Jallah’s plead for mercy was not granted by the court; he was sentenced to life in prison

State prosecutors urged the court to impose the full weight of the law. “Murder is a capital offense,” the prosecution argued. “This court must take into account the aggravated circumstances, including the history of abuse and the premeditated nature of this crime.”

Following testimony and arguments, the judge adjourned the session, announcing that the final ruling and sentencing would take place at 1:00 p.m. All parties were instructed to return to court by 12:55 p.m. Upon the parties’ return, Jallah was sentenced to life imprisonment for Princess’ murder.

The tragic death of Princess Zoe Wesseh has shocked the nation, sparking outrage and renewed calls for stronger protections against gender-based violence in Liberia.