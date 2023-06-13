“I TAKE ACCOUNTABILITY FOR MY ACTION”

MONROVIA-Social media has been busy in recent days when the nude pottage of two ladies surfaced on Facebook while in a private sexual affair with each other.

The two ladies, Finda Bangura and March Bae have been the talk of the town since the stark-naked images of them surfaced.

March Bae, one of those who are in the center of the controversy has since written on her page taking responsibility for her action.

There are many social posts questioning their morality to have done what they did which has gotten public reactions and condemnations.

March Bae said she do not know who went into her friend’s (Finda Bangura) phone and leaked “personal adult” videos of them.

According to her, the video was not met for social media.

In her social media post, March Bae acknowledged that she has disrespected herself adding, “I will regret that forever.”

She furthered, “I’m very sorry to everyone who’s seen [seeing] that video and I take accountability for my actions.”

On the other hand, Finda Bangura regretted what has been seen on Facebook. A voice call on Facebook claiming to be from Finda Bangura pleads with Therickslyn Mayers Karr to help her with the crisis they are going through.

One thing that she is not sure of is, when will the saga go away, but she said, “Please, I apologize to everyone.”

According to information, the sexual affairs occurred last year and the video was entrusted to a friend who might have willfully or unknowingly allowed a different person to lay hands on it.

One social media user posted asking those who are bullying the two ladies to stop.

The social media user asked that people delete the two ladies’ videos.

“Almost all the Facebook users from Liberia have watched it. This is so sad for our society! We must be our brothers and sisters’ keepers. Let’s stop adding salt to injury; we all know that what they did is illegal in our society and it’s against our cultural values; but on the other hand, the videos shouldn’t have spread so fast,” the social media user said.