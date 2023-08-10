“I Received Only US$50,000 As Development Fund”

By Mark B. Dumbar

Montserrado County District#1 Representative, Lawrence Morris has clarified that only US$50,000 he received as development fund.

Representative Morris made the clarification at the dedication ceremony of the newly constructed bridge on August 7, 2023, at the Stephen Lutheran Church in Franke’s Town Community. He disclosed that the entire amount received did not come from the Government of Liberia but also China Union to ensure that the district benefits.

According to him, the Government of Liberia was able to give US$30,000 as District Development Fund. Rep. Morris mentioned that the development he has given to the people of District#1, Montserrado County is more than the amount given to him by the Government of Liberia. “I have built bridges in Bensonville and other communities in District#1,” he added.

He stressed that today the people of Bensonville are currently using a modern bridge which was constructed by him. Rep. Morris assured residents of District#1, Montserrado County that if re-elected as their lawmaker more will be done in every town and village.

He pointed out that the people should open their eyes to elect a leader who will keep them on a right path in developing the district. The Montserrado County lawmaker promised to give residents of Franke’s Town Community seven pieces of solar plate light that will help to provide electricity to the community.

He urged the residents to continue during what they are during to ensure more development in the community. Rep. Morris mentioned that they should continue to trust leadership as the election draw near they should also vote for the development of their community.

According to him, in 2017, he did not make any promise to the people of District#1and he will not make any promise again. “I told them that together we can make it,” he disclosed.

He said as lawmaker he believes in the positive impact of his leadership. He called on residents of District #1 to wake up and take initiatives, to do things that will encourage other people saying, “When someone is watching your back, you have to watch your stomach.”