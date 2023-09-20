“I Didn’t See It Coming”

Jessica Lloyd, the victim of an alleged attempted murder case, has finally spoken out after receiving treatment at the John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital. According to her, she narrowly escaped a gruesome attack by her American boyfriend, Lucas Richards.

Lloyd recounted the terrifying incident, explaining that Richards had lured her to a secluded area under the pretext of changing a flat tire. In a shocking turn of events, he attacked her with a metal tool, attempting to slit her throat. Fortunately, a vigilant bystander intervened and saved her life.

She said there were signs that Richards was up to something sinister, but she didn’t see it coming.

Describing the chilling encounter, Lloyd said, “While we were going, we saw a cemetery and he suggested that we get down and see the graves. He said that’s what they do in America, but I told him no. Later he stopped the car and said one of the tires had a problem and he pulled the irons and called me to help him. While helping him, he said there was dirt on my head, and he loosened my hair to take away the dirt. Then he hit me with the iron very hard. I thought it was the tire that burst, but I fell and while attempting to wake up, he took the knife and began to slaughter me. But it looks like the boy has been watching us and he saw him hitting the iron on my head. And he came to my rescue.”

The courageous Good Samaritan, who only identified himself as Ernest, speaking with Freedom TV, corroborated Jessica’s account. He asserted that he witnessed Richards assaulting Jessica with a metal object and attempting to slit her throat.

“I saw the white man hit the girl on the head and he bent over her and started slaughtering her. That’s when I rushed there… I stopped the Kekeh (tricycle) and asked the rider to take her to the hospital. And I chartered kekehto run after him,” he said.

Ernest said he sustained a severed wound while protecting Richards from being mobbed by the angry crowd. He was accompanied by a friend who claimed that he sustained a severe wound when he joined Ernest to save Jessica’s life.

The shocking incident unfolded on Thursday, September 14, and quickly made headlines across Monrovia. According to Jessica’s mother, the motive behind the attack appeared to be connected to her daughter’s pregnancy, as Richards had expressed a desire to marry her. Allegedly, he had administered an injection to induce a miscarriage resulting in severe bleeding.

Following the initial incident, Richard had taken Jessica to ELWA Hospital for medical attention. After her discharge, he visited her mother’s residence, requesting to spend time alone with Jessica. However, she further alleged that Richards had drugged Jessica, rendering her unconscious before attempting the gruesome act.

Providing his account of the events to reporters, Richards explained that he had picked up Lloyd who had requested US$150 to give to her mother. He stated that he drove her to the supermarket where they purchased food items including cornflakes and milk.

After driving around for some time, he decided to drop her off at her destination. As she disembarked from his car and waited by the roadside for a commercial motorcyclist, Richards also exited the vehicle to address a flat tire.

He said in a sudden turn of events, a speeding motorbike struck Lloyd causing her to fall into a ditch. Abandoning his tire-changing task, Richards said he rushed to her aid, but the motorcyclist who had collided with her accused him of attempting to harm her.

Richards explained that Lloyd had attempted to seek refuge in his car but the growing crowd began to hurl objects at him. He furthered that in response to the escalating situation, Lloyd advised him to make his escape. And he drove to the police station as the angry crowd of motorcyclists chased after him. He, however, refused to state whether he and Lloyd are in a relationship when asked by the reporter.

“She asked me to help with US$150 and I gave it to her mom. She asked me for milk, cornflakes, and other things. I took her to the Supermarket… From there we decided that I would drop her back to her parents. A motorbike came and hit her. She fell backward and rolled into that ditch. At that point, I left what I was doing and to attend to her and the bike rider that hit began to shout that I attempted to kill her.”

It has been gathered that the suspect, Richards, is the Executive Director of Administration at The Indigenous Mission TIM, Inc., a Creekside-supported missionary.

A few hours after the incident, the Creekside Church wrote via its official Facebook page, “Please pray for Creekside-supported missionaries Lucas and Lois Richard. Lucas was attacked and robbed in Liberia today. His phone and money were stolen and their vehicle damaged. Will add more details as we learn them. Thank you!

Confirming the incident for the first time, The Liberia National Police (LNP) announced that the suspect, Lucas Richards had been arrested and was currently in custody at the police headquarters undergoing investigation for allegations of attempted murder and aggravated assault against Jessica B. Lloyd.

“The attack had left Jessica with lacerations on her neck, the back of her head, and her fingers,” the police said.

Lloyd is currently receiving medical treatment at the John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital, while suspect Richards remains in detention at the LNP headquarters on Capitol Hill in Monrovia. The police assured the public that justice would be served in this case.