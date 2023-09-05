The ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) is expected to launch its One-Round Victory Campaign this Thursday, September 7, 2023, at its national Headquarters in Congo Town, Monrovia.

According to organizers, about one million registered voters mostly partisans and supporters of the CDC are expected to participate in the launch. The launch which officials of the ruling party describe as the biggest launch of its campaign activities in Monrovia is expected to turn Monrovia, Liberia’s capital city blue.

The party noted in a statement that the CDC Chairman Mulbah K. Morlu is currently working with more than 1, 460 auxiliaries of the party in preparation of the party’s September 7 official campaign launch.

On Sunday evening, the auxiliaries’ leaders and well-spirited members gathered in their mass at the party’s headquarters celebrating the Party’s leaders including Chairman Morlu for preparation thus far for.

The Party noted in a statement issued late Sunday evening that the September 7 CDC rally according to Chairman Morlu promises to be an outright human tsunami and a complete compulsory lockdown of Montserrado, the first of its kind since the establishment of the CDC.

He noted that the CDC remains united and working uniformly to ensure that a one round victory is clinched on October 10. Over one million registered voters are expected to be part of the CDC one round victory official campaign launch.

In an apparent show of disapproval over a recent allegation of financial improprieties, the embattled Chairman of Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), Mulbah K. Morlu has shown out at a late Sunday evening event of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) casting dark clouds over recent reports of besieged on corruption allegations.

Chairman Morlu lauded members of over 1,700 auxiliaries for their gallantry amidst adversities. Mulbah vowed one-round victory for the CDC and called on all partisans to turn out in mass at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS) on September 7, in a show to the world that George Weah’s second term is sure.

For his part, the Secretary General of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) has rejuvenated the old CDC spirit that the first round for the October 10 elections is possible. Mayor Jefferson Koijee told partisans of CDC late Night Jamboree that no division is within the rankings of the CDC regardless of ongoing speculations.

Koijee stated that the CDC will present the ‘Mother of all Rallies,’ come September 7 to demonstrate that the first round is attainable and the CDC will rally in all spaces in and about Montserrado County. “You cannot share this cake. Six more years for development; six more years for fiscal discipline and six more years for good governance,” he added.

“If you thought your propaganda to instigate confusion in the CDC could work, you got to be thinking twice. We will win the first round,” Mayor Jefferson Koijee told cheering partisans.