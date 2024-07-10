House of Representatives: BILITY, GRISGBY, GEORGE SUMMONED

By Mark N. Mengonfia

Monrovia-The chambers of the House of Representatives was a scene of serious debates as lawmakers deliberated on the procurement of some earth-moving by the government of Liberia.

Of recent, the news of yellow machines being procured without passing through members of the House of Representatives and the Public Procumbent and Concession Commission (PPCC) have been overwhelming.

At a cabinet retreat, one of the advisors to the President announced that government had procured 285 earth moving equipment for road development in the country.

This has raised more concerns among Liberians both home and abroad, thus making a member of the House of Representatives to write requesting the appearance some relevant government ministers.

Lofa County electoral District four representative, Gizzie K. Kollince drew his colleagues’ attention to the matter initiated by the Executive branch through a communication.

He maintained that the situation borders on abrogating the Liberian constitution and potentially undermines the country’s democracy.

The Lofa County lawmaker reminded his colleagues about article 34(d) (i) of the constitution which mandates that all revenue and financial bills should originate in the House of Representatives and Article 34(d) (iii) mandates that no loan shall be secured except by legislative enactment.

The lawmakers were concerned about the Bill of Landing of the equipment, the ownership and title documents for the pieces of equipment, the authority to take custody and store the equipment, the storage agreement for the equipment; and any relevant document that will inform the House of Representatives on the legal status of the equipment and their relationship to the government of Liberia.

He said the conditions under which the machines were brought warranted that the House of Representatives invite the Minister of State, the Minister of State without Portfolio, Hon. Mamaka Dukuly), as well as the Minister of Defense and Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Liberia to appear before the body, testify and adduce the following into evidence.

All the lawmakers who spoke about the machines said they are not against the procurement of the equipment but are concerned about how they were procured without the right means.

They accordingly overwhelmingly voted to invite the four officials of Ministers Mamaka Bility, Sylvester Grisgby, Defense Minister Geraldine to provide clarity about the procurement, bill of landing and parking of the earth-moving equipment.

The government officials are expected to appear before full plenary this Thursday, July 11 at 11am.