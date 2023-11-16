House Extends Gratitude To Liberian Voters

The House of Representatives has expressed sincere appreciation to the citizens of Liberia for their active participation in the Presidential runoff elections held on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

“Your engagement in the democratic process has been crucial, and we applaud your dedication to shaping the future of our nation,” a release from the House Press Bureau noted.

According to the release, the House noted, “As we await the final results, we call upon all citizens to exercise patience and allow the National Elections Commission (NEC) the necessary time to complete the electoral process accurately. This commitment to giving the NEC the chance to announce the final results ensures the integrity of our democratic values.”

The House of Representatives added that democracy thrives when citizens actively participate and trust in the electoral process adding, “We believe in the strength of our democracy, and together, we can build a better future for Liberia.”

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives will resume work on the 20th of November in continuation of the 3rd and final quarter of the 6th Session of the 54th Legislature.