House Commences Public Hearing OnBMMC’s Restated, Amended MDA

The House Joint Committee on Natural Resources and Concessions has officially commenced Public Hearing to review the restated and amended Mineral Development Agreement entered into between the Government of Liberian and the Bea Mountain Mining Corporation.

The public hearing, according to the House Press and Public Affairs, which began on Monday September 4, 2023, marks a significant step in ensuring transparency, accountability and public participation in the management of Liberia’s valuable mineral resources.

The House Joint Committee composed of members from Mines, Energy and Natural Resources, Investment and Concessions, Agriculture and Justice.

The Restated and Amended MDA between the Government of Liberia and Bea Mountain Mining Corporation is of great national importance, as it governs the terms and conditions of mineral exploration and exploitation in the country. It also outlines the responsibilities of parties involved including the sharing of benefits, environmental safeguards and social development commitments.

Addressing the hearing, the Chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Investments and Concessions, Atty. Molewuleh B. Gray said under the new 25 years agreement, the company is expected to make additional investments of five hundred and twenty million United States Dollars (US$520,000,000).

He stated that there are four areas under considerations that the company will focused beginning with as of this September Bea Mountain will make investment of US$70 million in what is considered as the leopard rock reserve at the Mount Timor Open Pit Mine, the company will make an investment of US$150 million in October of this year, at Nat Blama Mine, they will make another US$200 million by June of 2024.

The hearing was attended by the Bea Mountain General Manager, Reza Karimunyon, Mr. Debar Allen, Country Manager, Mine and Energy Minister Gester Murray, National Investment Commissioner, Molewuleh B. Gray, Acting Justice Minister Nyanati Tuan, representing the National Bureau of Concession, Diana Harris and Wilmot Yarssiah and the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) was represented by its Deputy Commissioner General for Technical Services, Gabriel Montgomery.

The Joint Committee Chairman, Clarence Massaquoi presiding over the hearing said, the House will do nothing to compromise the interest of the people and as such, the committee will scrutinize the MDA properly, involving the public participation including the community or county in which the concessionaires operate.

The committee has requested the following documents to aid their work. The company’s list of shipments for the past six months, technical and feasibility that informs the Mine and Energy Minister to sign unto said proposed agreement, usage of explosive at mine sites, clarity on number of Liberian citizens employed, the issues of local contents, overall performance report, among others.

The hearing which was hearted saw several lawmakers including Representatives Acarous Gray, Vincent Willie, Dixon Seboe, P. Mike Jurry, Johnson Gwaikolo, Rustonlyn S. Dennis all actively participating giving their inputs.

The Public Hearing will provide an opportunity for all stakeholders to express their views, concerns and recommendations regarding the MDA. It is expected that these hearings will help ensure that the agreement aligns with the best interest of the Liberian people and adheres international best practices in the mining sector.

The House Joint Committee encourages all stakeholders including civil society, community leaders, and concerned citizens to actively participate in these public hearings by submitting a written memoranda and attending the scheduled sessions. The inputs received will be carefully considered in the committee’s deliberations.

The hearing continues as the House Joint Committee to conducting a fair, transparent review of the Restated and Amended MDA, ensuring that Liberia’s mineral resources contribute to sustainable development, job creation and improved livelihood for all Liberians.