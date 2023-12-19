Hope For Community Development Donates To PWD

By: Perry B. Zordyu

Several persons with disabilities have benefited from food distribution in District #1, Montserrado County.

The Hope for Community Development, a non for Profit organization distributed some assorted food items to several persons living with disabilities, specifically visually impaired under the banner, “Nimba United Deaf and Blind Association,” in District #1, Montserrado County.

Making the donation, the Country Director of Hope ForCommunity Development, Mr. Newton Beh said this is a way of putting smiles on the faces of persons living with disabilities, especially, visually impaired persons for the Christmas and New Year season, adding that their organization is deeply concerned about the well-being of people with disabilities.

At the same time, the Country Director for Hope ForCommunity Development has vowed to break grounds for a modern facility for visually impaired persons in 2024. According to him, the facility when completed will contain housing units, school, clinic, playground, worship center, among others.

Director Beh furthered that the facility will help keep visually impaired persons off the streets begging and it will hold approximately one thousand people with disabilities.

Items distributed include, 20 bags of 25kg rice, 4 cartoons of cooking oil, 15 sacks of mineral water, several packs of vita, among many others.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the Deaf and Blind Association, Mr. Daniel Logan graciously thanked the organization and described the donation as timely, especially in these festival seasons. He however reminded the Hope ForCommunity Development that the houses they currently live in are in deplorable conditions, as he appealed for assistance.

The head of the deaf & blind is therefore appealing to other humanitarian organizations, Government of Liberia, and other well-meaning citizens to help buttressed the efforts of the Hope for Community Development in these difficult times.

The Hope for Community Development is a nonprofit organization based in Canada with branch in Liberia, which is currently working with disabled people, specifically visually impaired persons. The group has assisted approximately six thousands visually impaired youths and families with basic needs in Liberia.

For his part, the Deputy Director for administration at the Commission on Disabilities, Mr. Fallah Boimah lauded Hope for Community Development. He expressed his appreciation to the Founder and Vision Bearer, Mr. Ralph Dagoseh for being the fisher of people with disabilities in Liberia.