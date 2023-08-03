“Hope For Change Creating Hopelessness”

By Mark B. Dumbar

The Standard-bearer of Liberia People’s Party (LPP), Tiawon Saye Gongloe has disclosed that the hope for change in Liberia is creating hopelessness for many Liberians that today they cannot afford to pay their children school fees.

Appearing on a local radio station Wednesday, August 2, 2023, Mr. Gongloe mentioned that if elected as President of Liberia he will use most of the money in the budget to help develop the people and the country.

He stressed that under his leadership education, road connectivity, food production, and security will be the major priority to the Liberians People.

According to him, the Liberia People’s Party (LPP) will ensure that caterpillars are assigned in every town, village, and district in all the fifteen political sub-divisions of Liberia.

Mr. Gongloe assured farmers in every village and town that they will have easy access to harvest their crops and other farm products to be sold.

The Standard-bearer further stated that the livelihood of every farmer in Liberia is his priority to ensure that they benefit from a better Liberia that is hopeful.

Mr. Gongloe pointed out that the Liberia People’s Party (LPP) will construct modern technical and vocational schools in most of the counties to help those citizens that cannot afford to make their way in Monrovia to acquire the necessary education they desired.

“Free education for children from kindergarten to 12 grade will be provided,” he added. He promised to empower every youth in various counties through education and sports to enable them to benefit their family. “We will deal with sports and academics,” he pointed out.

Mr. Gongloe assured the people of Liberia that when he is elected as President, every politician’s salary will be cut down to help enable other citizens to benefit through government funds.

He stressed that his party will ensure that there are more allocations to health, education, agriculture, and security.