Hon. Josephus M. Paye Delivers Keynote at Experts Institute’s First Graduation Ceremony

By Jamesetta D Williams

The Experts Institute of Technology & Professional Studies has marked a major milestone with the hosting of its first graduation ceremony, celebrating the achievements of its pioneering class of graduates.

Serving as keynote speaker, Hon. Josephus M. Paye, Political Officer in the Office of the Vice President of Liberia, urged the graduates to see their accomplishment as both a personal triumph and a call to national service.

He emphasized that Liberia’s progress depends on young professionals who are prepared to apply their skills, knowledge, and innovation to solving real challenges in society. According to him, education is not only about acquiring certificates but about building capacity to create opportunities, drive development, and transform communities.

“This graduation is not just the end of a journey; it is the beginning of a new responsibility,” Hon. Paye said, encouraging graduates to embrace integrity, discipline, and patriotism in their future endeavors.

He further commended the administration of the Experts Institute of Technology & Professional Studies for investing in practical education and skill development at a time when Liberia is in critical need of a competent workforce to advance its economy.

The graduation ceremony, which brought together parents, educators, and government officials, highlighted the role of private institutions in complementing national efforts to expand access to education and professional training.

With their diplomas in hand, the graduates are expected to venture into various sectors, contributing to Liberia’s labor market and embodying the values instilled by their institution.