President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., was warmly received yesterday by the management of Shonan Kamakura General Hospital in Kanagawa, Japan, during an official visit aimed at deepening health sector cooperation between Liberia and Japan. Welcoming the President and delegation, the Executive Director…Read More...
The Ministry of Health (MOH) has received a fleet of motorbikes and vehicles from Plan International to boost the country’s healthcare system resilience under the Global Fund’s COVID-19 Response Mechanism (C19RM). The official handover…
By Jamesetta D Williams In an effort to buttress the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA), residents of Peace Island behind the Ministerial Complex at the weekend cleared several ghettos, burned down others and arrested users.…
H.E. Kashim Shettima Mustapha (GCON), Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Prof Benedict Oramah (GCON), President and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Afreximbank. Nigeria was a prime medical tourism hub in the 1960s.…
Roads Maintenance, Drugs Fight, Corruption Fight, Sanitation It is one year and half since President Joseph Nyuma Boakai assumed office following his dramatic victory in the 2023 elections over incumbent President George Manneh Weah,…