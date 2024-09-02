Health: Several Health Workers Honored For Service to Country

By Jamesetta D. Williams

The Shirley Noel Group, in partnership with the Ministry of Health (MoH), the Liberian Medical and Dental Council (LMDC) and other major health sector sponsors, including Luck Pharmacy, Bunty amongst others were honored and certificated at the “Liberia Medical Summit and Excellence Awards” 2024 at the Monrovia National Awards held at the City Hall.

At Saturday’s event, the first of its kind since the end of the Liberian civil war, all the country’s six Health Associations under the banner of the Liberia Medical and Dental Council received awards.

“We see that it is about time for these true Liberian heroes to be properly recognized and celebrated for their work and personal sacrifices,” says Dr. Shirley Helen, CEO of The Shirley Noel Group, and added “These awards will go a long way in inspiring strong work ethics and dedication to service to the people of Liberia and other foreign nationals as well.”

“During this year’s awards, deserving doctors, nurses, midwifes, pharmacists and allied health workers, within each health Cadre were honored for their tireless contributions to communities and the entire nation,” she further indicated.

Hospitals and other deserving health service providers were also awarded for their immense services in the health delivery sector of the country.

Dr. Shirley said the importance of recognizing our medical and healthcare professionals for their selfless contributions, cannot be overstated, stating that the honorees as medical staff worked around the clock, taking care of others and on many occasions at the peril of their lives.

According to Dr. Benetta Collins-Andrews, head of LMDC, “Awards are among the best ways to celebrate our medical and dental workers regularly for their tireless efforts and unwavering commitments. When medical professionals feel valued and recognized for their achievements, everyone benefits.”

She said the awards also show in patients and other beneficiaries, the high value Liberian Health sector places on quality care, professional growth of those providing services within of the health sector of Liberia.

Besides ordinary health workers, others who played major roles in different capacities such as Mr. Lawrence M. Fahnbulleh, Director of Press and Public Affairs at the Ministry of Information, received the Media Excellence Award in Journalism for his role played in staging the National Press Conference during Ebola and Covid-19.

Other health institutions benefit in the following ways such as inspiring a strong work ethic, she said and added that celebrating achievements with healthcare awards motivates medical professionals and reinforce the value of their hard work and dedication.