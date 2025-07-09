Health: Pleebo Health Center Empowers Traditional Midwives

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By: Emmanuel T. Quiah, Maryland Reporter

Pleebo- July 8, 2025 Authorities at the Pleebo Health Center have successfully concluded a one-day training session for Trained Traditional Midwives (TTMs) from across Pleebo-Sodoken District in Maryland County.

The training was held over the weekend at the Pleebo Health Center, bringing together more than 20 TTMs from various communities throughout the district.

During the exercise, participants received education in key areas such as saving lives during childbirth, encouraging pregnant women to attend regular antenatal visits, engaging expectant mothers within their communities, responding to medical emergencies, and collaborating more effectively with professional health workers.

To support their efforts, each participant was provided with essential tools including cellphones to facilitate better communication with health facilities, as well as raincoats, bags, and lapas.

The administration further assured the midwives of increased compensation based on the number of pregnant women they refer to health facilities.

According to officials, this incentive is designed to encourage TTMs to promote the use of professional healthcare services during pregnancy and childbirth.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Dr. Shadrick Gono, Chief Medical Officer at the Pleebo Health Center, described the training as a platform for knowledge-sharing and problem-solving between TTMs and the facility’s administration.

He emphasized the importance of saving the lives of mothers and babies before, during, and after delivery, noting that effective maternal care plays a vital role in sustaining Liberia’s population growth.

Also speaking was Gertrude D. Toe, Acting Head of the TTMs in Pleebo-Sodoken District, who acknowledged the important role traditional midwives continue to play despite numerous challenges.

She expressed gratitude to the health center’s administration, noting that the training had significantly enhanced their skills and capacity to serve their communities more effectively.

