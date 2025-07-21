HEALTH: Liberia Launches Nat’l Chapter Of W/African Postgraduate College Of Pharmacists

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By Jamesetta D Williams

MONROVIA-Liberia has officially launched its chapter of the West African Postgraduate College of Pharmacists (WAPCP), marking a major milestone in the advancement of pharmaceutical education and specialized healthcare services in the country.

The ceremony, held at the Monrovia City Hall under the theme “Strengthening Healthcare Through Specialized Pharmacy Practice,” brought together high-level dignitaries, healthcare professionals, students, and international partners to celebrate the nation’s entry into the regional network of postgraduate pharmacy education.

Delivering a keynote address, Dr. Menmon P.Z. Dunah, Registrar General of the Pharmacy Board of Liberia, praised the government’s commitment to improving the pharmacy profession in Liberia.

He lauded the political will demonstrated by Hon. Joesha Joekai, Director-General of the Civil Service Agency, for facilitating key reforms that now see Doctor of Pharmacy interns and newly licensed pharmacists included on the national payroll.

“This is a remarkable achievement that not only motivates our young professionals but strengthens the foundation of pharmaceutical care across the country,” Dr. Dunah emphasized. “The financial classification for pharmacists under the government’s salary scheme is a direct result of forward-thinking leadership.”

He also extended appreciation to Madam Louise Otto for her ongoing support to the pharmacy sector and underscored the importance of continued partnership between national stakeholders and regional institutions.

Tracing the history of WAPCP, Dr. Dunah explained that the institution was born out of the West African Pharmaceutical Federation—originally rooted in Liberia. The college is now internationally recognized as a center of excellence for postgraduate pharmacy training, research, and teaching.

He outlined the structure of the WAPCP fellowship program, which includes three levels of specialization; Primary Fellowship, Part I Fellowship & Part II Fellowship.

The college operates five faculties, covering key domains such as Clinical and Quality Assurance Pharmacy, Public Health Pharmacy, Community Pharmacy, Social and Administrative Pharmacy, and Drug Production and Quality Assurance.

Liberian fellows will be trained in specialty several areas including, Cardiovascular and Renal Pharmacy, Critical Care and Mental Health Pharmacy, Oncology and Infectious Disease Pharmacy, Regulatory Policy and Family Pharmacy Education, Antimicrobial Stewardship and Pharmacovigilance.

According to Dr. Dunah, these specialties are critical in strengthening Liberia’s healthcare system, improving patient outcomes, and ensuring drug safety and regulatory compliance.

The Liberia Chapter of WAPCP is headed by Professor Jaszisco Via, supported by a full leadership team including a vice president, training coordinator, treasurer, class governor, and acting secretary general held by Dr. Dunah himself.

Dr. Dunah emphasized that Liberia is fully capable of conducting advanced training locally, thanks to a core team of qualified professors, pharmacists, and certified preceptors.

“We do require international collaboration, but I want to make it clear that Liberia has the human resource base to lead postgraduate pharmacy education,” he noted.

He revealed that WAPCP’s residential programs in Liberia have been officially certified by national authorities and recognized in the country’s National Health Workforce and Research Strategy.

Currently, 35 students are enrolled in the program. The goal is to produce specialists who will enhance Liberia’s healthcare delivery system by:

Supporting national disease control programs, monitoring drug safety and fighting counterfeit medicines, improving pharmaceutical supply chains, enhancing regulatory frameworks and expanding pharmacy education through training and policy development.

“Our fellows are already contributing to improved patient care and health outcomes,” Dr. Dunah added.

Despite the progress, Dr. Dunah noted key challenges faced by the college including; lack of operational funding from the national government, lack of dedicated office space for the Liberia chapter, which is currently hosted at the School of Pharmacy campus.

He used the platform to appeal for inclusion of WAPCP in the national budget, urging authorities to provide substantial financial support, including salary structures and operational benefits to sustain the college’s work.

In closing, Dr. Dunah reaffirmed his personal commitment to the profession, disclosing that he is a proud graduate of the WAPCP with a specialization in Antimicrobial Stewardship and Infectious Disease Control under the Faculty of Public Health.

“I wholeheartedly welcome all of you to the West African Postgraduate College of Pharmacists – Liberia Chapter. Specialized training is already underway, and together we are shaping the future of pharmacy in Liberia.”

Alphonso Toweh Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters

He holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution from the University of Liberia.