Health: Liberia Confirms First Monkeypox Case: A Public Health Alert

Liberia-In a significant development, Liberia has confirmed its first case of Mpox, marking a critical moment for the nation as it faces this emerging global health threat. Dr. Dougbeh Chris Nyan, Director-General of the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL), revealed today that the case involves a seven-year-old girl from Jeadepo, Dodrukon, in Sinoe County. This case is the first since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared Mpox a public health emergency of international concern on August 14, 2024.

The case has prompted the activation of the Incident Management System (IMS), the specialized body responsible for mobilizing resources and coordinating the nation’s response to public health emergencies. Dr. Nyan assured the public that NPHIL is working closely with local and international health partners to contain the outbreak and prevent further transmission.

Background on Mpox and Global Response

Mpox, formerly known as Monkeypox, is a viral zoonotic disease that has gained global attention due to its rapid spread in recent months. The disease is characterized by symptoms such as fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes, and can lead to severe complications, especially in children and immunocompromised individuals. The WHO’s declaration, followed by a similar recognition from the African Center for Disease Control (Africa CDC), underscores the urgency of coordinated efforts to combat the virus.

National Response and Public Health Measures

Following the confirmation of the case, NPHIL has intensified its surveillance efforts, particularly in Sinoe County, where the affected child resides. The IMS, now fully operational, is tasked with overseeing the deployment of healthcare workers, the establishment of isolation centers, and the dissemination of public health information.

Dr. Nyan emphasized the importance of public cooperation in adhering to health guidelines to prevent the spread of Mpox. “The safety of our communities depends on our collective efforts to follow the recommended public health measures,” he said.

The Communication Division of NPHIL will be providing regular updates as more information becomes available. Meanwhile, the public is urged to remain vigilant and to seek immediate medical attention if they experience any symptoms associated with Mpox.

Public Advisory

In light of the confirmed case, NPHIL has issued the following advisory to the public:

– Practice Good Hygiene: Regular handwashing with soap and water, and the use of hand sanitizers can reduce the risk of transmission.

– Avoid Contact: Limit close contact with people showing symptoms of Mpox, including those with a visible rash.

– Report Symptoms: Individuals experiencing fever, rash, or swollen lymph nodes should seek medical care immediately.

– Stay Informed: Follow updates from NPHIL and other health authorities to stay informed about the latest developments.

As Liberia confronts this new public health challenge, the combined efforts of government authorities, healthcare professionals, and the public will be crucial in controlling the spread of Mpox and safeguarding the health of the nation.

