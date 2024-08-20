Health: Concession Workers Detest Unhealthy Environment

Liberia-Workers at Mahathi Company in Buchanan have staged a protest demanding better working conditions after a dead cat was found in the drinking drum of another employee.

Workers reported that, despite the disturbing find, they continued to use the drum for their drinking needs, raising grave health and safety concerns.

The discontent among workers extends beyond the contaminated drinking water, criticizing the condition of their eating area which they described as unsanitary and deplorable which they believe poses additional health risks.

In their protest, workers are not only calling for improvements to their working environment but also demanding a formal contract that outlines all benefits.

Our reporter who covered the protest attempted to contact the Human Resource Manager of Mahathi Company for a comment.

The manager has committed to meeting with our reporter on two occasions but has failed to follow through on either promise.

The situation has intensified calls for immediate action to address the workers’ grievances and ensure their safety and well-being at the workplace.

At the same time, workers at Mahathi Company in Buchanan have escalated their protest by demanding the removal of Human Resource Manager Titus Joe, who is reportedly the brother of Buchanan District Representative Matthew Joe.

The employees alleged that Titus Joe’s management has been ineffective and that his familiar connection to the lawmaker has contributed to a lack of accountability.

The workers have also accused Representative Matthew Joe of remaining silent on their issues due to his familial ties with the company and claiming that his connection has hindered the ability to address their grievances effectively.

In response, Representative Matthew Joe has denied any involvement with Mahathi Company and refuted allegations of conflict of interest. “Nobody has complained to my office, so they can’t be accusing me falsely,” Joe said.

He emphasized that if the workers bring their concerns directly to him, he is willing to discuss and find a remedy to the issues.

The situation has intensified, with the workers demanding both the removal of Titus Joe and greater transparency and responsiveness from the company and local officials.

The call for action underscores the need for a thorough investigation into the management practices at Mahathi Company and potential conflicts of interest affecting the company’s operation.