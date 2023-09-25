Guns, Drugs Seize Again

The Customs Department of the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) has seized and transferred three boxes of confiscated narcotics drugs with 13 pieces of guns to the appropriate government entities.

A press release from the LRA issued recently said in an official handover ceremony held on Thursday, September 21, the Customs Department relinquished custody of three boxes of narcotic drugs to the Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency (LDEA) at the Roberts International Airport.

These narcotics, as indicated on the Airway Bill were originally imported into the country by Mr. Sam Siryon, the same individual associated with a recent drug seizure incident at Roberts International Airport (RIA).

Agent Edmond B. Reed, Officer-In-Charge of Customs Investigations remarked during the handover of the drug consignment to LDEA that, “This marks the second shipment of Organic Stevia Green Tea Leaf, which the LDEA has confirmed to contain Methamphetamine.”

The illicit drugs were transported into the country via Kenya Airways flight (KQ 508) on September 11, 2023. They were uncovered during a routine inspection of cargo within the RIA Cargo warehouse.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, September 20, the Customs Department transferred 13 Short Single-Barrel firearms to the Joint Security in Zorzor City, Lofa County.

The short single-barrel firearms were discovered while being smuggled into the country through the Yeala Customs Business Office (CBO) in Lofa County, bordering Guinea. The firearms were uncovered during a routine inspection of cross-border traders.

The alleged smuggler identified as Saika Fofanah from Kakata City in Margibi County, entered Liberia from Guinea, concealing the firearms in bags.

Suspect Fofanah is currently in the custody of the joint security. Both the confiscated drugs and firearms are subjects of ongoing investigations in accordance with Liberian law.

The Customs Department of the LRA remains committed to its core responsibilities, which encompass not only revenue collection but also facilitating cross-border trade, ensuring border security, and safeguarding the social interests of Liberia’s citizens.