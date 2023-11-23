Guinea Congratulates President-Elect Boakai

The Guinean Ambassador to Liberia, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary has conveyed his country’s congratulations to Joseph Nyuma Boakai for his victory in the presidential election in Liberia.

Ambassador Aboubacar Sylla conveyed sentiments of highest esteem to the President-elect during a courtesy call Monday at his Rehab Community Offices in Paynesville.

During the meeting, Ambassador Aboubacar Sylla connected by phone with President-elect Joseph Nyuma Boakai and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Guinea, Morisanda Kouyate ahead of an anticipated telephone conversation with the Guinean President, Mamady Doumbouya.

Ambassador Sylla extolled the long-standing cordial ties between the two Mano River Union countries. Ambassador Sylla and President-elect Boakai discussed the ARREST manifesto that will go into effect under the Boakai-Koung Administration and informed President-elect Boakai that his country has a similar program.

President-elect Boakai assured Ambassador Sylla that the Guinean Government will be duly informed about activities leading to the inauguration and will subsequently be invited. The two nations share cultures, values, languages and people.