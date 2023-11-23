GSA Exonerates Asst. MICAT Boss

The General Service Agency-GSA) has exonerated Assistant Minister, Technical Services at the Ministry of Information Culture and Tourism, David B. Kolleh.

In a communication signed by Deputy Director-General, EdrissBility, the GSA stated that after extensive investigation on allegations of missing public assets at the Ministry of Information Cultural Affairs and Tourism (MICAT), it finds no trace of the looting of any government assets as reported by various media institutions.

The GSA stated that its records show that all of the assets in question were personnel effects of the Assistant Minister for Technical Services, David B. Kolleh.

“Due to public sentiments associated with the allegation, we have however appealed with Minister Kolleh to return all of the assets in question to MICAT, and we respectfully appreciate him for his adherence,” the GSA communication noted.

Meanwhile, Assistant Minister David Kolleh has extended a public apology over Monday’s alleged looting of his office. In a dispatch from Beijing, China, Minister Kolleh stated that the alleged report of looting at his office was unfortunate news thatwas prematurely cleared by his staff.

“The social media went gay, as news outlets shared what was considered by many as an act of bad judgment on my part. However, following an in-house investigation with my staff, I realized that my office Assistant misinterpreted my instructions to collect my personal effects from my office ahead of the transition period, to be everything I bought for my office use,”Minister Kolleh asserted.

“In view of the aforementioned, I would like to apologize to the Liberian people, professional colleagues, friends, family members, and loved ones for the unfortunate incident even though all of the items in question were personally procured by me. As a public servant, it is my responsibility to protect and defend public laws, as well as uphold the public trust at all times, regardless of the circumstances,” he added.

“In this regard, I have instructed the team to return most of the items back to the office, aside from my personal effects. By 6:00 PM yesterday evening, it was confirmed that they had returned the items. Their action, I believe was due to overzealousness and inadequate knowledge about the internal procedures required in such matters,” the Minister noted.

He furthered, “As a young man, I like to restate, reaffirm, and reassure the Liberian people of my continued commitment to upholding the principles of good moral judgment in keeping with high professional standards in lieu of the incident. There is no right way to do the wrong thing. Please accept my humble apologies,. Assistant Minister David Kolleh concluded.

On Monday, OK FM live feeds carried an interview of several employees at the Ministry of Information alleging the looting of their office under cover of darkness by Assistant Minister David Kolleh.

The early Monday morning allegation by workers sparked uncertainties at various government Ministries and Agencies over the looming looting of their offices of all furniture, computers, laptops, desks, chairs, television, and other items as reported by the Ministry of Information.

According to an eyewitness who is also an employee of the in conversation with the Journalist stated that upon arrival at the Ministry of Information Monday morning for work, they noticed their office broken into with all office materials, equipment, and other items taken away.