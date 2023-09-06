Groups Want LDEA Boss, Deputy Dismissed

By: Perry B. Zordyu Email: zordyuperryb@gmail.com

Two pressure groups under the banner, “Students Against Drugs” and “Drugs Free World Africa,” have called on President George Manneh Weah to demise with immediate effect the Director General of the Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency, Marcus D. Zehyoue and Deputy Director for Operations Lorenzo P.W. Pelham.

The groups want the two LDEA officials dismissed for what they termed as constant distributing, supporting and facilitating drugs and other harmful substances as well as protecting drugs dealers across the country.

The group alleged that both Director Zehyoue and Deputy Pelham have increased the use and abuse of drugs in the country through importation to various ghettoes across Liberia are highly supported by the two DEA heads something they said tends to derail and undermine the recently approved Drugs Law that was passed by the Legislature as non-billable offense.

Addressing a news conference, C. Michael Lahai, the group head alleged that Lorenzo PelhaNicodemusly took 30 plates of dangerous marijuana for the sole purpose of supplying ghettos across Montserrado County and its environs.

Mr. Michael Lahai further stressed that with the passage of the Drugs Law, LDEA is to enforce the eradication of these substances but has been on the contrary in the office of the Director General of the Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency.

“Marcus Zehyoue dismissed Slueue A. Slueue with ID #0256 only because he arrested 100 plates of marijuana and turned them over to his boss, Moses Barr. Slueue A. Slueue did exactly what he did to serve the Liberia people but was dismissed without due process of the law,” he added.

The Students Against Drugs head described the LDEA Director General as a criminal drug dealer and maintained that if Liberia should be free of drugs, drug dealers must be given the chance to testify in a court of law.

Mr. Michael Lahai furthered, “Director Zehyoue and his officers are collecting over 75, 000 Liberian Dollars from aliens and foreigners to serve as County Commander thus leaving qualified and competent and well-trained Liberians to serve in said capacity.”

At the same time, the Students Against Drugs has called on President George Manneh Weah and the CDC-led government to speedily intervene and ensure that both Director General Marcus Zehyoue and Deputy for Operations Lorenzo Pelham are dismissed for their constant involvement in drug trafficking.

He maintained that if no action is taken in the next few weeks, 65% of young people under his influence will parade the streets of Monrovia on the eve of the October 10 Elections demanding government to handle the situation.

But when contacted, LDEA spokesperson, Michael Jipply refuted the allegations terming it as mere bluff and only intended to tarnish the high earned reputation of senior LDEA officers.

Mr. Jipply stated that at no time did Director Zehyoue and Deputy Pelham had any transactions between drug dealers but are seriously focused on the work of the Liberian people.