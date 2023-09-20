Gov’t’s Most Senior Lawyer Suspended

Criminal Court “A” Judge Roosevelt Willie has suspended Solicitor General, Nyanti Tuan in the ongoing murder trial of former Chief Justice, Gloria Musu Scott and three others.

The court has also fined Cllr. Tuan US$250 (Two Hundred Fifty United States Dollars) for attempting to tamper with the trial jurors who are sequestered at the Temple of Justice.

The court imposed the punishment on the government’s most senior lawyer in the case on Monday, September 18, 2023, after an investigation conducted on claims that he (SG Tuan) visited the quarter of the Sequestered Trial Jurors during odd hours on September 13, 2023.

The court said the Security of the Judiciary reported on September 15, 2023, that Solicitor General, Nyanti Tuan entered the premises of the Temple of Justice at 8:00PM on September 13, 2023, and interacted with the police officers assigned at the Jury Quarter.

Following the reading of the investigation report by the Jury Management and Judiciary Security in the Chamber of Criminal Court ‘A’ Judge, Roosevelt Z. Willie on Monday, September 18, 2023, Cllr. Tuan has been suspended from the murder trial and fined US$250.00 to be paid in three days.

Solicitor General, Nyanti Tuan, in the presence of both prosecution and defense lawyers, admitted visiting the Temple of Justice along with some officers of the Liberia National Police on the day and date mentioned in the report, but argued that it was 5:00PM and not 8:00PM as mentioned in the report. Meanwhile, the trial is expected to resume on notice of assignment.