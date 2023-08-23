Gov’t Secures Funding for Costal Highway

By: Washington Tumay Watson-onewash9@gmai.com

Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor has boasted of the government’s developmental agenda on road connectivity across the country.

Vice President Taylor said the government through the credible leadership of President George Weah has secured the needed funding for the coastal Highway in the southwestern region of Liberia.

In 2018, President Weah pronounced that his government would undertake the coastal highway that would connect all the counties on the coastal line.

Since the pronouncement by President Weah concerning coastal highways for about six years, Vice President Taylor said President Weah has been working to generate the funding to commence the historical project.

Madam Taylor disclosed that the Liberian President recently signed the agreement for the coastal highway which stimulated the hope of the people of the southeastern counties.

She said the Ministry of Public Works is doing the assessment for the commencement of the coastal highway asserting that the project will begin from Grand Bassa to Rivercess and onward to Sinoe to Grand Kru and Maryland counties a promise that President Weah is committed to achieving according to Vice President Taylor.

According to her, the cost of the coastal highway will take millions of United States dollars because of the level of counties it will connect.

She said President Weah has also lobbied with partners to complete the Lofa Road; a funding that has now been secured and awaiting the commencement in line with the project plan.

The Liberian Vice President further named Maryland to River Gee counties corridor that has been completed with the government working to connect River gee to Grand Gedeh to Nimba in their second term.