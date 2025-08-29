Gov’t Reaffirms War On Drugs

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By Jamesetta D Williams

The Minister of Press and Public Affairs at the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism (MICAT), Daniel O. Sando, has outlined President Joseph Nyuma Boakai’s decisive measures in tackling drug abuse, strengthening judicial integrity, and combating corruption across the public sector.

Speaking at the Ministry’s regular press briefing, Deputy Minister Sando emphasized that the fight against substance abuse remains at the center of the Boakai administration’s national priorities. He reminded the public that President Boakai, having declared drugs a matter of national emergency, set up a multi-sectoral committee chaired by the Ministry of Health to address the crisis.

“The youth are the future leaders of our country. We cannot sit with folded hands and watch a whole generation being wiped away by drugs,” Sando said.

He revealed that the committee, which includes key government entities and civil society, has already begun taking vulnerable young people off the streets while implementing broader measures to combat drug trafficking and abuse. Members of the task force, including Deputy Health Minister for Policy and Planning, Madam Malayah Tamba, and other stakeholders were present to provide detailed updates on their ongoing work.

Turning to judicial reform, Deputy Minister Sando highlighted that Chief Justice Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay has “hit the ground running” by initiating a comprehensive verification of judicial employees and a credential audit.

“This step seeks to eliminate ghost workers, remove unqualified employees, and restore public trust in the justice system,” he noted.

The Civil Service Agency (CSA), headed by Director-General Josiah F. Joekai Jr., is spearheading the exercise, which covers magistrates, judges, clerical staff, and other judicial employees, starting in Montserrado County. Sando stressed that the initiative is part of the government’s broader effort to ensure accountability, strengthen professionalism, and improve efficiency in the judiciary.

The Deputy Minister also pointed to ongoing efforts to promote Liberia’s tourism and entertainment sectors. He referenced the Miss University Liberia Pageant, describing it as part of national tourism activities aimed at boosting cultural pride, youth participation, and the entertainment industry.

“While the Tourism Bureau is still being transitioned, we continue to support initiatives that showcase Liberia’s culture and potential,” Sando said.

Addressing corruption, Sando reaffirmed the administration’s determination to remove ghost workers and address payroll fraud in the public sector. He cited findings from CSA audits that uncovered individuals receiving government salaries without actually working.

“Some of those removed from the payroll have now become talk-show hosts and political commentators, but the government remains committed to reform and accountability,” he stressed.

Deputy Minister Sando further disclosed that President Boakai recently dismissed the top leadership of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) for administrative lapses that undermined the fight against narcotics. Those dismissed included Director General Anthony K. Sou, the Deputy Director for Administration, and the Deputy Director for Operations.

In their place, the President has appointed new management, including seasoned professionals with strong criminal justice backgrounds. Among them is Prof. April and Roman of the University of Liberia, a highly regarded criminal justice practitioner with international training from the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in the United States.

Sando noted that the President’s action demonstrates his zero tolerance for administrative weaknesses, especially in institutions at the forefront of the national anti-drug campaign.

In closing, Deputy Minister Sando reiterated the Boakai administration’s unwavering commitment to fighting drugs, restoring integrity in public institutions, and ensuring transparency and accountability across government.

“Corruption and substance abuse are dangerous threats to our national survival,” he said. “As leaders, we must act decisively to protect our country’s future.”