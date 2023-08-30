Gov’t Hospital in Bomi Purchases Several Medical Equipment

The Liberia government hospital in Bomi County has purchased several materials to upgrade the institution for its smooth running.

The information was made to Pumah FM by the Bomi County Health Officer, Dr. Mamawah George. She named a set of chemistry machines, five pieces of laptops, seven pieces of air conditioners, and four motorbikes, including a set of furniture as materials purchased for the hospital.

Dr. George also disclosed that she worked in close collaboration with the hospital board to procure the materials.

Also speaking, the Liberia Government Hospital Bomi County Medical Director, Jude Wesseh said the chemistry machine is very important for testing blood samples, stating that it came at the right time.

Meanwhile, Bomi County Acting Superintendent, Amos Cooper has lauded the County Health Team for the level of work they continue to do for the betterment of the hospital. He also pledged the county’s fullest support to the health sector of Bomi County.

The money to purchase the materials for the Government Hospital in Bomi County was taken from the County Social Development Fund, allocated to the Liberia Government Hospital provided by Western Cluster Liberia Limited.