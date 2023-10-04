Gov’t Gives L$40M To Rural Market Women In Ten Counties

The Government of Liberia (GOL) has disbursed L$40million to rural market women in ten of Liberia’s fifteen counties as part of President George Manneh Weah’s Empowerment Program to rural Liberian women across the country.

Of the L$40 million (Forty Million Liberian Dollars), Nimba County received L$9 million, Bong, L$7million and Grand Bassa, L$5 million. Others are Grand Gedeh, River Gee, Bomi, Sinoe and Maryland Counties, L$3 million each, while Grand Kru, and River Cess Counties got L$2 million each.

The amounts were disbursed to the recipients through the Ministry of Commerce and Industry to the rural Liberian women who are under the umbrella of the Liberia Marketing Association (LMA).

The Empowerment Program to the rural Liberian women, initiated by President George Manneh Weah upon his ascendency to the Liberian Presidency targets four groups.

They include rural women marketers under the LMA, rural women farmers, owners of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and those engaged in the Village Savings Loan Associations (VLSAs) in all the fifteen counties.

The disbursement of checks to the four groups earmarked under the President’s Empowerment Program to the rural Liberian women has touched all of the 73 electoral districts of Liberia.

Recipients of these amounts continue to commend President Weah for the initiative, describing it as a dream come true and also a promise kept by the Liberian Chief Executive.