Govt Brags Of Oil And Gas Sector Revival

By Jamesetta D Williams

MONROVIA-The Government of Liberia has bragged of gains made in reviving the country’s gas and oil sector with the signing of four new production sharing contracts with Atlas Oranto Petroleum in Paris covering offshore blocks 15, 16, 22 and 24.

According to government, each of the contracts is expected to bring in about US$200 million investment per block and it is considered one of the biggest steps to revive the country’s oil and gas sector after many years of inactivity.

Deputy Minister Daniel Sando told reporters at MICAT that the agreement shows Liberia is ready to manage its natural resources in a transparent way and make sure citizens benefit from the opportunities created.

He said the contracts come with signature bonus, environmental protection rules and will be sent to the Legislature for ratification.

President Joseph Boakai welcomed the signing, calling it a turning point for jobs, revenue, and energy development under his ARREST Agenda.

Atlas Oranto is an African oil group working in several countries and will be guided strictly by Liberia’s laws and regulations.