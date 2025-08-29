Gov’t Begins Rehabilitation Of Over 150 At-Risk Youths

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By Stephanie M.Duncan

The Government of Liberia has commenced the rehabilitation of more than 150 at-risk youths otherwise known as Zogos at the Transit Center operated by the Liberia Refugee, Repatriation and Resettlement Commission (LRRRC) in Johnsonville, Montserrado County.

In an interview, LRRRC Executive Director, Jackson Paye, disclosed that the disadvantaged youths, many of whom are victims of drug and substance abuse, are currently being catered to by the Ministries of Health and Youth and Sports.

Mr. Paye explained that the Johnsonville facility is serving as a temporary holding center as the government undertakes the construction of another rehabilitation center in Bentol, Montserrado County.

He emphasized that the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to addressing the growing challenge of disadvantaged youths.

“The rehabilitation program is part of a broader plan and determination by the government to restore hope and transform the lives of young people affected by drugs and substance abuse,” Mr. Paye noted.

The LRRRC boss further revealed that a multi-sectoral team has been mobilized to ensure the effectiveness of the program.

He added that minor challenges, including the need for proper fencing and other improvements at the Johnsonville site, are currently being addressed.

The rehabilitation of at-risk youths is said to be a major national concern, with the government and its partners stepping up efforts to curb the social and security threats posed by drug addiction and substance abuse in communities.