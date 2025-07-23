GOVERNMENT:Govt Shapes Youth’s Future

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By Jamesetta D. Williams

MONROVIA-The Liberian government has taken steps to shape the future of Liberian youth with the launch of a new economic empowerment initiative, the Youth Entrepreneuship Investment Bank (YEIB), aimed at transforming the country’s youth from job seekers into job creators.

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Tuesday launched the groundbreaking initiative during a high-level expanded cabinet meeting and honoring ceremony of African Development Bank (AfDB) President, Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina, for his outstanding contributions to African development.

Speaking at the gathering of government officials, entrepreneurs, diplomats, and development partners, President Boakai described the YEIB as a “bold step toward inclusive economic transformation,” emphasizing that over 60 percent of Liberia’s population is under the age of 30.

“This program directly touches the heart of Liberia’s future,” President Boakai stated. “It will equip young people with financing, mentorship, and skills to succeed in agriculture, technology, and knowledge-based enterprises. We are shifting the mindset empowering our youth to build and create, not wait.”

The Liberian leader used the occasion to honor Dr. Adesina, hailing him as a true friend of Liberia and a visionary leader whose impact at the African Development Bank has redefined development finance on the continent.

“Dr. Adesina is not a stranger to Liberia. Under his leadership, the African Development Bank has grown in size and impact,” Boakai declared. “In just ten years, the Bank has achieved what others couldn’t in fifty. That’s not just progress that is transformation.”

President Boakai highlighted the AfDB’s current portfolio in Liberia, which stands at US$48 million across 18 key projects in transport, energy, agriculture, finance, and infrastructure. He underscored that these initiatives are not just figures on paper, but real projects that are improving lives from lighting homes and connecting communities to boosting food security and creating jobs.

“Your legacy in Liberia is strong and enduring,” Boakai told Adesina. “The programs you have championed will continue to change lives for years to come.”

As a mark of appreciation, President Boakai presented Dr. Adesina with a special Presidential Pin, describing it as a symbol of Liberia’s deep gratitude for his unwavering support and leadership. “You have shown the world that bold ideas backed by vision and discipline can deliver extraordinary results,” Boakai said.

In his wide-ranging remarks, the President called for greater investment in Liberia’s rural interior, lamenting the trend of internal migration toward the coastal capital. He stressed the importance of delivering public services, clean water, education, and healthcare to remote communities to build a truly balanced and sustainable society.

“Everyone wants to come to the coast. But we must make our people comfortable where they are we must invest in the interior,” Boakai urged. “Let’s give our children clean and safe learning environments. Let’s make rural Liberia livable.”

He cited the recent commissioning of the first modern high school in a rural district as a milestone in creating better learning conditions and inspiring the next generation. “Clean environments lead to clean thinking. Our children can do better when given the right surroundings,” he said.

President Boakai reiterated his administration’s commitment to good governance, accountability, and resource discipline. He criticized the mismanagement of national resources in past administrations and vowed to reverse that trend.

“We inherited a lot, and now we are reeducating our people,” he said. “We must manage our resources well and invest them where they matter most. The problem is not the absence of dreams it’s that too many forget their dreams while they’re still asleep.”

He emphasized the need to turn words into action in the fight against corruption. “We cannot just talk about corruption we must act. You don’t curse the darkness; you turn on the light,” Boakai said.

As he concluded his address, President Boakai expressed his appreciation to Dr. Adesina for the many Liberians currently serving at the AfDB and praised the Bank for its role in shaping the country’s development trajectory.

“You’ve given Liberia not just investments, but inspiration. You’ve taken some of our finest minds into your fold without complaint. For all of that, we are grateful,” he said. “Liberia will always be your second home.”

The event marked a powerful moment of vision, recognition, and renewed hope for a nation eager to harness its youth potential and reclaim its path to sustainable development.

Alphonso Toweh Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters

He holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution from the University of Liberia.