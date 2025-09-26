Government Rejects Claims Of ‘Attempted Assassination’ Against Former President

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By Jamesetta D Williams

MONROVIA-The Liberian government has categorically rejected allegations that the fire at former President George Weah’s residence was an “attempt on his life” orchestrated by individuals linked to the administration.

Deputy Minister Daniel O. Sando described the claims as “baseless and politically motivated,” stressing that the government’s sole responsibility is to respond to emergencies and ensure public safety.

“Our duty is to protect lives and property not to politicize disasters,” he said.

Sando criticized the decision to block government investigators from entering the property, warning that such actions hinder efforts to establish the true cause of the fire. “If there is nothing to hide, there should be no reason to obstruct a lawful investigation,” he added.