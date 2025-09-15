Gov’ Concludes Second “Kapa Kulono” Town Hall

By: Othello Sarweh Nimely

‎The Government of Liberia has concluded the second edition of its Town Hall Initiative, popularly known as Kapa Kulono, aimed at fostering direct interaction between citizens and government officials, while highlighting the administration’s achievements during its first 18 months in office.

‎The program held under the theme, “Kapa Kulono,” a local dialect meaning, “Come, Let’s Talk It,” was held on Saturday, September 13, 2025, at the Administrative Building in Sanniquellie, Nimba County.

‎ The gathering brought together citizens from across Nimba County including students, traditional leaders, and senior government officials.

‎During the session, top officials presented progress reports from their respective institutions, while citizens were allowed to raise concerns and pose direct questions to their leaders. Among key issues highlighted by the citizens were land disputes, a problem many citizens said continues to fuel confusion in local communities.

‎Participants urged the government to step up interventions to address conflicts over land ownership in order for citizens to live in unity. ‎Another pressing concern raised was the issue of minimum wage, with some citizens complaining that workers still earn less than the legal threshold of US$150-a situation they say undermines livelihoods.

‎The conference, hosted by Nimba County Superintendent Kou Meapeh Gono, was also marked by cultural performances from traditional cultural troupe, which added a touch to the event.

‎In his remarks, Cllr. Jallah Barbu, Executive Director of the establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Courts, assured participants that the court will begin prosecuting economic crimes by November 2026, and expand to war crimes prosecutions by 2027.

‎The event also featured participation from representatives of the Ministries of Agriculture, Foreign Affairs, Education, and Labor, who provided updates on programs within their sectors.

‎Organizers emphasized that the Kapa Kulono Conference is part of President Joseph Boakai’s broader effort to promote transparency, accountability, and citizen engagement in governance.

