Goodluck Jonathan Heads WAEF Delegation To Liberia

MONROVIA-Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan will lead the delegation of some former heads of state to advance the objective of the forum to promote democracy, peace, and security in the West African sub-region.

The forum had made similar election mediation efforts in other countries including Senegal, Gambia, Nigeria, and Sierra Leone being the recent example.

During the visit, the delegation will hold preliminary fact-finding and mediation meetings with key stakeholders in and out of government ahead of the October 2023 General and Presidential elections in Liberia.

The delegation also includes former Prime Minister of Burkina Faso and former ECOWAS Commission President KadrieDesire Ouedraogo.

On Tuesday 12th July, the delegation headed by former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan will meet with President George Manneh Weah.

After meeting President George Weah, the West Africa Elders Forum will meet with the leadership of the National Legislature, and with the Judiciary on Capitol Hill.

On Wednesday, July 13th, the West Africa Elders Forum will meet with commissioners of the National Elections Commission (NEC). After meeting NEC the delegation with meet with chairpersons and secretary generals of registered political parties.

Later in the day, the delegation will hold discussions with the Joint Security and a cross-section of civil society including the Elections Coordinating Committee, Liberia Elections Observer Network, Angie Brooks International Center, Coalition of Political Parties Women in Liberia, Press Union of Liberia, and the Federation of Liberian Youth in separate forums.

The West Africa Elders Forum will also discuss with the standard bearers of the Unity Party Amb. Joseph Nyuma Boakai and the Collaborating Political Parties, Alexander Cummings in separate meetings.

Additionally, the delegation will meet with members of the diplomatic corps. The West Africa Elders Forum led by former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan will climax their visit to the country with an engagement with a select section of the Liberian media.