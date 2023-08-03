Gongloe Sets Political Records

By: Perry B. Zordyu Email: zordyuperryb@gmail.com

The Political Leader of Liberia People’s Party, Cllr. Tiawon Saye Gongloe has begun touring various political parties across the country to remind them uphold the Farmington River Peace Agreement ahead of the Presidential and General Elections.

Cllr. Gongloe’s peace fleet has taken him to at least three out of the twenty-six political parties and twenty Presidential Candidates which include the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change of President George Manneh Weah, Unity Party of Ambassador Joseph Nyumah Boakai and the Collaborating Political Parties of Alexander Benedict Cummings with a concise uninformative message of upholding the long existing peace.

The Liberia People’s Party Political Leader begins his recent tour with the former ruling Unity Party headquarters situated on Broad Street where he was joyfully received by the Vice Chair of the party, Mr. Ben Fofana.

He then reminded the Unity Party partisans, followers and sympathizers of maintaining the peace saying they are opposition and not enemies but rather seeking to ensure Liberia was a place of wealth.

Mr. Ben Fofana then praised the move of the Human Rights Lawyer describing it as a true unifier and overwhelmingly embraced such an idea promising to maintain the peaceful co-existence of the country in line with the recent Farmington River Peace Agreement.

At the same time, Cllr. Gongloe moved to the Collaborating Political Parties headquarters and was welcomed by slogans and chanting of political carols; the Counselor overly emphasized the true meaning of peace in these elections adding that the only country we have after elections is Liberia whether win or lose.

“We are doing this as a reminder of the Farmington River Peace Agreement which holds peace as a foremost priority stating that peace in itself is an action and needs to be acted upon,” the LPP Political Leader stressed.

The only Human Rights Lawyer in the 2023 Presidential race cautioned CDcians that Liberia is the only paramount denominator we all share in common noting that Liberia as a country will remain and all those wishing to be President will also stay so no need to fight each other.

Cllr. Tiawon Saye Gongloe maintained that is it incumbent upon all politicians, partisans, and citizens to keep the peace in these elections most especially after elections adding that if a party or candidate is not satisfied, it can utilize the Justice System through proper court proceedings.

It can be recalled that in February of this year, political parties including independent candidates affixed their signatures to what they termed as a Peaceful Agreement in the October Elections.

It is from this background that the Standard-bearer of the Liberia People’s Party Cllr. Tiawon Saye Gongloe stands to enlighten the minds of all politicians as the campaign officially opens this Saturday to remember that they have agreed to keep the peace of this country.

From all indications, the Human Rights Lawyer and Standard-bearer of the Liberia People’s Party who referred to himself as a Broom seems to be the only political presidential candidate and party to have crossed over to meeting political parties and independent candidates in elections cautioning them to uphold, maintain and sustain any given peace in elections and after elections.

Gongloe added that Liberia as a country will remain and a single date of election will come and go therefore all political actors must uphold the Farmington River Peace Agreement.

The LPP Political Leader’s recent tour has shocked cross-sections of citizens across Liberia that it is the best step any politician can take rather than preaching hate speeches that tend to derail the peace we all fight for.

They however called on other politicians and political parties to follow suit and see this as an example of a true, refined, and God-sent leader.