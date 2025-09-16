‎ ‎Gongloe, Schoolchildren Lead Growing Outcry Over Rape Allegation Against Deputy Minister

‎

‎Othello Sarweh Nimely

‎

‎Monrovia, Liberia Former Solicitor General of the Republic of Liberia Cllr. Tiawan Saye Gongloe, has joined growing calls from Liberians for justice in the alleged rape case involving Deputy Minister Bryant McGill of the ministry of youth and sports and a 14-year-old girl.

‎

‎Speaking in a widely circulated video on social media, Cllr. Gongloe strongly condemned the alleged act and urged law enforcement to act without delay. He stressed that the Deputy Minister should be arrested and investigated in accordance with the law.

‎

‎“He cannot be accused and walking around,” Gongloe stated, insisting that selective justice must come to an end in Liberia.

‎

‎The renowned recalled his role in the prosecution of former Senator Roland Karn, who was brought before the courts to clear his name. He emphasized that the rule of law must apply equally to all citizens, regardless of their status or political position.

‎

‎“If the rule of law should be effective, it should affect everyone, not a specific group of people,” Gongloe noted.

‎

‎The case has sparked widespread public outrage, with many Liberians accusing the justice system of protecting politicians and wealthy people while punishing ordinary citizens.

‎

‎Annie Bronel, calling on a local radio talk show, recounted her own experience: “My son was accused of raping a girl who the family claimed was 17 years old, and he was quickly taken to jail. For almost three years, he has been behind bars without judgment. But look at this case now, the minister is free.”

‎

‎On Tuesday, a group of schoolchildren in uniform staged a peaceful protest in front of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, carrying placards with inscriptions such as “I am just a child, I have a future,” “Zip It,” and “No to Rape.”

‎

‎Speaking on behalf of the students, Angel Toe condemned the alleged act, describing it as a betrayal of trust and dignity. She urged the government to immediately dismiss Deputy Minister McGill and ensure justice for the victim.

‎

‎Another woman at the protest issued a stern warning to the authorities, giving the government 24 hours to act or their group will take acion. “We will butt naked ourselves,” she threatened.

‎

‎The allegation against Deputy Minister McGill has drawn intense national attention, with citizens anxiously waiting to see whether the government will arrest and prosecute him like others accused of similar crimes. For now, the situation remains tense and uncertain, as the demand for justice continues to grow louder across Liberia.

Alphonso Toweh Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters

He holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution from the University of Liberia.