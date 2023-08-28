Gongloe Releases Manifesto

The Standard-bearer of the Liberian People’s Party (LPP), Cllr. Tiawon Saye Gongloe has outlined the party’s transformative agenda for the country.

In a 27-page document outlining the LPP’s manifesto, Cllr. Gongloe indicated that the agenda intends to focus on twenty (20) core areas of Liberia’s reconstruction and development.

He named the core areas as education, health, agriculture, rural development, economic revitalization infrastructure, executive bureaucracy and governance, women and gender equity, housing, urban reconstruction tourism, energy, and the environment.

Cllr. Gongloe, a human rights lawyer seeking the Liberian presidency further named labor and Liberian workers, sports and youth development, international relations and foreign policy, national defense, military, and national security.

Other focused areas according to the Liberian Lawyer include transportation, family and social welfare, social justice, the elderly and Liberians with disabilities, and arts and culture.

The LPP Standard-bearer highlights participatory democracy and civic involvement. He disclosed that the principles of the Liberian People’s Party

Democratic government exists to achieve for its community, state, and nation stressing that what people cannot achieve as individuals, it must serve all its people.

According to him, the Liberian People’s Party shall commit itself to the following fundamental principles; the promotion of national unity and reconciliation, genuine representative, democracy, social justice and civil liberties, including freedom of

association, of speech and of the press, of religion and conscience; the provision of equal access to opportunities for education, medical care, employment and social and cultural advancement.

LPP also envisages the promotions of balanced economic development within the framework of the free enterprise system with special emphasis on the development of Liberian entrepreneurship and the encouragement of employment-generating foreign investment.

Moreover, Cllr. Gongloe named the encouragement of individual initiatives and creativity and the protection of private and public properties, ensuring of respect for the rule of law and protection against arbitrary arrest, imprisonment, and other forms of injustices.

LPP also focuses on the promotion of equality of the sexes, ensuring that both sexes enjoy equal rights, opportunities and privileges without discrimination.

Cllr. Gongloe however disclosed that government will focus on construction of houses for teachers in the rural areas, establish boarding schools for girls and boys in all of the counties to allow for the interchange of students, establish libraries or resource centers in each county with internet access for all students and staffs to enhance academic performance, makes vocational/technical education (VOTECH) a core objective of LPP’s educational vision.