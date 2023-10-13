Gongloe Concedes Defeat

By Perry B. Zordyu Email: zordyuperryb@gmail.com

Just a day following the announcement of the first batch of preliminary results of the just-ended October 10 Presidential and Legislative Elections, the opposition Liberian People’s Party (LPP) of Tiawon Saye Gongloe has conceded defeat.

Addressing a news conference yesterday in Monrovia, Cllr. Gongloe said the first set of results from the National Elections Commission proves that he and his party have accepted not being among the first top two presidential candidates.

“The 2023 Presidential and Legislative elections drew a massive turnout as Liberians decided on who becomes their next president with the results all on the wall.” LPP Political Leader added. According to him, the decision of the Liberian People in the just-ended October 10 polls is not a reflection of the other parties to campaign but their constitutional rights and decision spoke volumes.

He however, noted that despite his party’s loss in the process he remains committed to upholding the rule of law and that promises made during their campaign will fully be fulfilled and will be willing to work with any party that will be announced the winner by the Board of Commissioners of NEC.

The LPP Standard-bearer maintained that the decision taken by the Liberian people is overwhelming and that they as political party respect whatever comes out of said decision.

“We want to categorically say to all of our partisans, supporters and people who believe in our party manifesto to take the heel of our decision and accept the results in Tuesday’s elections,” Cllr. Gongloe stressed.

The LPP Standard-bearer also cautioned opposition political parties as well as independent candidates to accept the final results that will be announced by the National Elections Commission in the coming days.

Cllr. Tiawon Saye Gongloe is the only political presidential candidate who has since accepted the just-ended October 10 election results and awaiting the Elections Commission for a final congratulatory message to the president-elect.