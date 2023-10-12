Gongloe calls on election Losers to Accept Result

MONROVIA-October 12-The Standard bearer of the Liberian People’s Party(LPP), Cllr. Taiwan Saye Gongloe has called on all losers in the just ended elections to accept the result and move on.

He told a news conference Thursday in Monrovia.

He said, “from the results, thus far, the Liberian people decided to vote for the current ruling party and the former ruling party. The decision of the Liberian people is not a reflection of the failure of the other parties to campaign. We can say without any fear of contradiction that our party, the Liberian People’s Party (LPP) campaigned tirelessly across Liberia and explained its ten point better Liberia Agenda to the Liberian people,” he said.

He added; “We call on all losers to accept final result of the election when announced in the next few days by the National Elections Commission. No party, group or individual should do anything to undermine the peace of Liberia. We sympathize with the families of those who lost their lives in pre-election violence over the last few weeks and call on everyone to use the legal process instead of violence in order to seek redress for any complaint they may have about the election result.”

He said, “Our agenda focused on strengthening the rule of law, combating corruption, providing critical life-changing social services and decentralizing the economy in order to create jobs all over Liberia and expand the revenue base of Liberia.”